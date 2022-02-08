Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin dropped in and said he was amazed to see the talents of the volunteers at the Repair Café, which is based in the Lindfield United Reformed Church hall.

“It was truly wonderful to see the skills of the volunteers at the Repair Café and to witness the buzz of fun and friendship enjoyed by everyone taking part,” he said.

“Not only do Trevor (Carpenter) and his volunteers repair your goods, but they are happy to share their knowledge and they even have a special kids’ table encouraging young people to repair their toys and games.”

Children busy learning how to repair their computers. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

Mr Mundin said he was also heartened by the ‘tremendous good work’ of Computers for Kids.

“What a marvellous initiative to take people’s unwanted old computers and turn them into learning tools for children in the local area,” he said.

“I thoroughly enjoyed myself at the computer-based workshop, which armed young people with the skills they need to carry out their own upgrades and repairs.”

The mayor said initiatives like the Repair Café and Computers for Kids are ‘fantastic’ for the Haywards Heath community because they help people save money, reduce landfill and promote sustainability.

The Mayor and consort chat with Colin Hill from Computers for Kids. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

He thanked Colin Hill from Computers for Kids and Trevor Carpenter, as well as all the volunteers for the visit and for the great work they do.

The mayor and his consort said they were also delighted to meet members of the Fairer World Lindfield group and to hear about their Green Heart Create Change campaign, which aims to remind MPs of the climate crisis.

The mayor and consort meet members of the Fairer World Lindfield group. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.