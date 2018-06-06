Kirdford open gardens to wow visitors

At this most colourful time of the gardening year there will be 15 gardens open, all within walking distance, in Kirdford on Saturday and Sunday June 9 and 10.

There is a variety of large and small gardens, from the well established traditional cottage style with all the summer favourites to more modern gardens with innovative ideas and recently cultivated plots.

One of the largest is that of Bea Gaisman who created her garden from a field 52 years ago and although now in her 90s still enjoys pottering.

Overlooked by the ancient tower of St. John the Baptist Church the mature garden is a delight with plenty of summer colour.

By contrast is Black Bear Cottage, one of the oldest properties in the village and originally a pub, whose garden has been redesigned by new owners.

The two village pubs, The Foresters and The Half Moon are also welcoming visitors to look around their gardens and the village church will be open offering a peaceful walk through the church yard and conservation area.

This is a community event with many village organisations and residents working together to raise funds for the upkeep of the village hall and recreation ground and new equipment for the children’s play area.

The event is open from 12 noon to 5pm on both days.

Free parking, tickets, refreshments, the plant stall and raffle are all available at the village recreation ground.

Tickets cost £6.00 for one day or £8.00 for both days.

Children under 16 can enter the event free.