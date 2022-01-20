Horsham Youth Ambassador heads to Parliament to demand faster action to end the pandemic

A 22-year-old activist from Horsham headed to parliament to call on Boris Johnson's government to speed up the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine sharing the UK has promised to other countries.

Tara Geoghegan, 22 took part in a stunt with ONE Campaign on Tuesday (January 18), where participants dressed up as COVID-19 viruses and doctors outside Big Ben, the activists were pictured as viruses attacking doctors.

Tara highlighted a petition from ONE, which so far has over 120,000 signatures, urging the UK Government to do more to end the pandemic across the world.

Tara, who is an International Development university student, said: “The British public agree that the UK must lead the way in ending the pandemic. Sharing doses with lower-income countries is key in achieving that.”

The stunt was accompanied by the publication of recent polling commissioned by ONE, which showed that 63% of Brits would prefer the UK to share vaccines with developing countries rather than deliver more boosters at home, to prevent the spread of new variants.

Romilly Greenhill, Director of ONE Against Poverty UK, said: “Fairness and justice are driving British attitudes to how we address global vaccine access, but the UK public clearly gets that ending the pandemic everywhere is in our interests too.”