Chesworth Allotments boosted by new equipment

On Sunday June 10 in glorious gardening weather, Chesworth Allotments in Arun Way held an open day to celebrate two major successes.

First the fabulous new metal shed presented by local brewer Hepworths, delivered over the winter and now used for the allotment shop and also a workshop space.

Secondly it marked the formal opening of the National Lottery funded compost loo. Local MP Jeremy Quin, along with chairman Mike Dancy and committee member Liz Thorns, was on hand to help young keen gardeners cut the ribbon. They were assisted by Ella and Olivia George and Erica and Hendrix Eames.

It will be a great convenience (literally) to the allotments and is extremely eco-friendly.

Allotment holders also witnessed a first aid talk by Horsham Community First Responders: the next objective is to secure a defibrillator to be kept on site.

The allotments are in a lovely, quiet location between Brighton Road and Denne Hill and provide days of fun and tonnes of home-grown produce.

New allotment holders are always welcome to apply and the ground has a starter patch for those who want to try it and see how they get on.

Liz Thorns, the secretary of the Chesworth Allotments said: “We are very grateful to both Hepworths and the National Lottery Fund for helping enhance our great facilities at Arun Way. We are delighted to welcome new gardeners of all ages and encourage anyone who wants to give it a go to get in touch.”

Jeremy Quin said: “It was a joy to join the team at the Chesworth Allotments to celebrate these two milestones. It was great to see the wonderful achievements of gardeners of every age!”

For more contact c_skinner@btinternet.com