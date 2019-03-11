Beeding and Bramber Horticultural Society spring show results

Beeding and Bramber Horticultural Society was very pleased to have 113 entries laid out at the Village Hall on Saturday for its spring show.

Pat Nightingale, chairman, explained: “This was ten more than last year, which itself was the highest for 20 years.

Alasdair MacCulloch won the Spring Cup for most points in the show and the Vincent Cup for best exhibit. Photo by Derek Martin DM1930830a

“The blooms entered were of excellent quality, as were the floral arrangements and the photography.

“After thinking in recent years that we might have to disband due to lack of interest, the society now looks set to continue.”

Prizes were presented by Alan Baker, the society’s president.

Alasdair MacCulloch won the Spring Cup for most points in the show and the Vincent Cup for best exhibit.

Tony Hills earned the Hilda Phillips Cup for the best entry of nine blooms of daffodils of the same variety.

Pat said: “This is one of the most difficult categories to enter, as it is not easy to find nine perfect blooms, all of the same variety.”

Julie MacCulloch won the George and Hilda Newman Trophy for her floral art and Gillian Woodrow was given the Saltings Cup for gaining most points in the photography section.

There were only two entries in the children’s section, a joint entry from sisters Ivy and Tallulah Cunliffe, who were given first prize for the poster they designed together for the summer show in August, and Jemima Edmonds, who came second with her poster.

Many visitors went along to see the lovely blooms, as well as buying plants, taking part in the raffle and enjoying refreshments with delicious homemade cakes.

The summer show is due to take place at Beeding and Bramber Village Hall on Saturday, August 28, at 2pm.

