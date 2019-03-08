Entertainment listings for Friday to Thursday, March 8-14

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, MARCH 8

COMEDY

COMEDY CLUB: £10, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Screaming Blue Murder Comedy Club.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until March 10, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

LIVE AT BRIGHTON DOME: £15-£20, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Sara Pascoe, Felicity Ward, Sara Barron, Lolly Adefope and Josie Long.

COMMUNITY

AGE UK: West Sussex Lamb House Activity Centre, Haywards Heath. 7pm-10.30pm. Quiz and curry night. Delicious chicken and veggie curry with all the trimmings. Cash prize and raffle. £15 per person. Call 01444 450248 to book.

HORSHAM FRENCH CLUB: 8pm, Roffey Millennium Hall. The subject for the evening will be ‘Lavande en Provence’. Refreshments provided. Info: www.horshamfrenchclub.org.uk.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: My Life as a Chailey Heritage Nurse by Bill Fuller, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

TEA DANCE: 1.30pm-3.45pm, £5 per person including tea or coffee. Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive). To find out more call 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 11am in the car park above the Barns Green Village Hall, RH13 0PT. 2 mile HDC Health walk. Firm underfoot. One gentle incline, some views, can be muddy. Well behaved dogs welcome. 60 mins Chatter 07720 714306.

GIGS

AYNSLEY LISTER: £16, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Blues Night.

BLACK MARKET: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

FEMFEST 2019: £5-£8, 5pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

OPEN MIC: Warnham Comrades Club, 8.30pm-11pm.

STEVE KNIGHTLEY: £19.50, 7.30pm Hailsham Pavilion, George Street, Hailsham (01323) 841414. Folk and acoustic music.

THE CURST SONS: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

STAGE

BRENDON COLE: £39, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Show Man.

FANNYTASTICALS: 310, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Fannytasticals and Their Fellowpian Friends. Cabaret style show.

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

COMMUNITY

A FAIRER WORLD BRUNCH: Fairtrade Lindfield is holding a locally sourced food and Fairtrade brunch at King Edward Hall, Lindfield, 10am-11.30am. It is also an opportunity to view and taste products from the stalls of retailers and producers in the local area. There will be speakers about packaging, waste, recycling and sustainable farming. Entrance £5 (under 16s £2.50) payable on the door. Booking in advance is essential; email Fairtrade@growthinternational.com to reserve a place.

COFFEE MORNING: In aid of St Catherine’s Hospice, 10am-12.30pm, Burgess Hill Theatre Club (opposite post office). Tombola, cakes, chutneys, pickles, jams, knitting by Jenny. Looking forward to your support. Enquiries to Judith Redd: 01444 248595.

HORSHAM DISTRICT ARCHAELOGY GROUP: 1.30pm-5.30pm, Brighton Road Baptist Church, Horsham. Place-names in the Landscape, A half-day School with Dr Judie English. A spokesperson said: “Without much written evidence it can seem difficult to reconstruct life in the Late Saxon period but the evidence of how local people saw the land around them, how they could use its resources and how they saw their own settlements, is freely available in the names they gave. This half day-school will concentrate on the interpretation and the pitfalls, in using that evidence.” Members £10, non members £15. Info: horshamarch@hotmail.co.uk, 01903 872309.

SPRING BARN DANCE: 7.30pm at All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. With live Ceilidh band and caller. All profits to Starfish Youth Music Project. Entry £8-£10.

WALK: Meet 10am at the Village Hall car park, Hollands Way, Warnham, RH12 3RH. 3-mile HDC walk through the village to farmland, Warnham Manor and the deer farm. Good views. Some slopes and stiles. Can be muddy. Well behaved dogs on a lead. 1 hour 45 mins. Liz 01403 263920 Simon 260599.

CONCERTS

BRIGHTON CONSORT: 7.30 pm, £14 (£12 concessions), Holy Trinity Church, Hurstpierpoint, www.brightonconsort.org.uk, 01273 833746, or tickets on the door. Victoria with a Twist: 16th century Spanish choral works by Victoria and Guerrero, plus related contemporary pieces by Australian composer Joseph Twist. With Nick Houghton (chamber organ).

GIGS

A COUNTRY NIGHT IN NASHVILLE: From £26.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206.

BYE BYE BABY: £19-£21, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. A Celebration of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

CRASH’N’BURN: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

DEEPLY PURPLE: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £6, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Bond of Union.

NIGEL BAGGE BAND: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 9pm-11pm.

PURPLE JIMI: £10, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Jimi Hendrix tribute plus Forever Sabbath.

SHOWADDYWADDY: £27, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

THE URBAN VOODOO MACHINE: 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

STAGE

FORWARD MOTION 2019: £9.50-£10.50, 7.30pm (3pm March 10) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A Day of Dance.

HORRIBLE HISTORIES: £12-£24, 2pm/4.30pm (11am/3pm March 10) De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Barmy Britain.

SUNDAY, MARCH 10

COMEDY

ANDREW BIRD: Ha Ha Time. £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: River, Low Weald to Downs Circular, 11 miles with Mary M 07930 390456. Meet at Brook Street car park, Lewes, 10am.

LEWES FOOTPATHS SOCIETY: Lewes Circular, 5.5 miles with Alan 474552. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Connecting the Commons, 5.5 miles with John 01444 483860. Meet at North Chailey Sportsground, 10am.

CONCERTS

WORTHING SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: From £19, 2.45pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Sarah-Jane Bradley.

GIGS

HORSHAM FOLK CLUB: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm-10pm.

MONDAY, MARCH 11

COMEDY

DARREN HARRIOTT: Visceral. £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

LEWES HISTORY GROUP: The Legacy of Henry and Amon Henry Wilds by Dr Sue Berry, 7.30pm Kings Church, Brooks Rod. All welcome. Non-members £3.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Outsiders, Outlaws, Poachers, Smugglers and Highwaymen (in song) by Geoff Doel and Will Duke, 7.30pm in Bridge Cottage, High Street, Uckfield.

THE ARTS SOCIETY STEYNING: Colin Davis will give an illustrated talk on Zaha Hadid – Architectural Superstar. Colin is a Professor of Architectural Theory and has published many books on the subject including Thinking about Architecture, Key Houses of the Twentieth Century, The Prefab Home, High Tech Architecture and A New History of Modern Architecture. He is Former Editor of Architects Journal and contributor to magazines worldwide. Coffee is served from 10am. The talk is at 10.30am-12pm at The Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Visitors are welcome with a donation of £5.

WALK: Meet 10am, West Chiltington Village Hall, Mill Road, RH20 2PZ. 5.5 mile HDC walk with some interesting views and church or two and through nursery land. Some stiles. Dogs on leads through private paths and farmland. 2 hrs. Irene 01403 783637 / 07790 420752.

GIGS

THE RAILWAY TIMES ACOUSTIC SESSIONS: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8pm-11pm.

ADY SULEIMAN: £15, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus support.

GEORGE EZRA: From £30.25, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. With very special guest Sigrid.

SEVEN DRUNKEN NIGHTS: From £13, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. The story of The Dubliners.

STAGE

LET’S DANCE 2019: £9.50, 7pm until March 14, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. A celebration of dance with local schools and groups.

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

COMEDY

HARRIET KEMSLEY: Slutty Joan. £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

ROBIN INCE: Chaos of Delight. £12.50-£15, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Glynde to Lewes Circular, 9 miles with Paul J (07711 772853 on day). Meet at Glynde Recreation Ground car park, 10am.

WALK: Meet 10am, Village Hall car park in Hollands Way, Warnham, RH12 3RH. 2+ mile HDC Health walk. Some gentle slopes. May be muddy. New walkers welcome. No dogs. 60 - 90 mins. Please ring before 9am if there is snow/ice Emmy 01403 255517.

GIGS

OPEN MIC: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm.

READY OR NOT HERE I COME: From £20, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. A Soulful Night to Remember.

THE FUREYS: £22, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Irish music and song.

TOM JONES AND THE SHADES OF THE 60’S: £21-£23, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Tribute show.

STAGE

BAD GIRLS – THE MUSICAL: From £14, 7.30pm until March 16 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206.

CAROLINE’S KITCHEN: From £18, 7.45pm until March 16 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. A comedy by Torben Betts, directed by Alastair Whtley.

JOSEPH AND HIS AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT: £18-£40, various times until March 16, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Starring Union J’s Jaymi Hensley.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

COMEDY

PAUL MCCAFFREY: £12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. I Thought I’d Have Grown Out Of This By Now.

THE NOISE NEXT DOOR: Comedy Lock-in. £9-£11, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

ARTS SOCIETY: Lewes and Newick Arts Society. The Queen of Instruments, the Lute Within Old Master Paints by Adam Busiakievwick, 2.30pm Uckfield Civic Centre.

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Glynde Circular via Dewponds, 9.5 miles with Marilyn and Malcolm N 07801 299107. Meet at Glynde Recreation Ground car park, 10am.

CYCLE RIDE: Park and meet 10am, Broadbridge Heath Village Centre Social Club, Wickhurst Lane, RH12 3LY. Guided 8+ miles. easy, mainly on-road ride to Warnham. 3 hrs. If you require an HDC bike contact Ian Ford 07764 146338 or email ian.ford@horsham.gov.uk.

GEOLOGY LECTURE: Horsham Geological Field Club at the Forest School, Horsham, 7pm for 7.30pm. ‘Green Men, French Food, Fossils, Brexit and the Bajocian’. Talk by Dr Robert Chandler, President HSBC. Visitors very welcome (£2 at the door, students free). Info: Gill 01403 250371, Beryl 01403 254549.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: My Life as a Tree Surgeon a talk by Lesley Baker, 7.30pm for 7.45pm in the upstairs room of the Methodist Church Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath. £4.SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Brighton Station by Jackie Marsh-Hobbs, 7.30pm in the Ventnor Hall, Blatchington Road, Hove.

THE ARTS SOCIETY HORSHAM: The Arts Society lecture at the Capitol Theatre, Horsham . Foujita: The Japanese Frenchman Who Loved Women and Cats. Coffee is available from 9.45am. The lecture will start at 10.45am. Non-members are welcome for a fee of £5 payable on entry.

CONCERTS

RUSSELL WATSON: From £46.25, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. A Very Special Evening with Russell Watson.

GIGS

OPEN MIC: The Anchor Inn, Storrington, Pulborough, 8.30pm-11pm.

PETER ANDRE: From £30.65, 6pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Plus special guest Max Resaino and support Kalon Rae and Lauren Halil.

THE POOZIES: £15, 7pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets available at www.wegottickets.com

STAGE

ACCESSION: From £15, 4pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. A rehearsed reading.

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

COMEDY

GARY DELANEY: £18.50, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Gangster’s Paradise.

LUCY PORTER: Pass it On. £15, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THE HORNE SECTION: £22, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

COMMUNITY

LEWES U3A: ‘Brexit’ A Lewes Public Lecture with Professor Adam Tickell, 7pm Lewes Town Hall. Free entry.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Barbara’s Beautiful Barcombe Rambler, 5.25 miles with Barbara 840622. Or Around East Dean, 10 miles with Vicky 01424 225859. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

GIGS

CLOUDBUSTING: £18, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The music of Kate Bush.

ELKIE BROOKS: From £26, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

ROY HARPER: £25-£45, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Celebrating 50 Years of Classics Including McGoohan’s Blues.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.50, 8.30; Sat & Sun 1.40, 8.30. Captain Marvel – 3D (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.50, 4.50, 7.50; Sat & Sun 10.50, 1.50, 4.50, 7.50. Captain Marvel (12A) Fri 1.00, 2.40, 4.00, 5.40, 7.00, 8.40, 10.00; Sat & Sun 10.00, 11.40, 1.00, 2.40, 4.00, 5.40, 7.00, 8.40; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.00, 2.40, 4.00, 5.40, 7.00, 8.40. Fighting With My Family (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.20, 5.00, 7.40; Sat & Sun 11.40, 2.20, 5.00, 7.40. Green Book (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.30, 4.30, 8.00; Sat & Sun 4.30, 8.00. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 5.30; Sat & Sun 12.30, 3.00, 5.30. Instant Family (12A) Fri-Thu 2.30, 5.20, 8.10. The Aftermath (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.10, 7.30; Sat & Sun 7.30. The Lego Movie 2 (U) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 5.50; Sat 11.50, 12.50, 3.20, 5.50; Sun 12.50, 3.20, 5.50. Movies For Juniors: Disney Princess: Beauty And The Beast (1991) (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph (PG) Sat & Sun 10.10. The King Who Would Be King (PG) Sat & Sun 11.00.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Everybody Knows (15) Fri 6.00; Sat 8.50; Sun 7.30; Mon 12.15, 6.00; Wed 8.30; Thu 9.10; Silver Screen: Tue 4.00; Big Scream: Wed 12.00. Green Book (12A) Fri 3.00, 9.00; Sat 12.45, 6.00; Sun 2.30; Mon 3.15, 9.00; Wed 3.00; Silver Screen: Tue 1.15; Thu 3.15. Free Solo (12A) Fri 12.45; Sat 3.30; Sun 5.15; Wed 6.00; Silver Screen: Thu 12.45. Kids’ Club: The Iron Giant (U) Sat 10.30. Vintage Sundays: The Searchers (U) Sun 12.00. The White Crow + Satellite Q&A (12A) Tue 6.50. Benjamin + Q&A With Director Simon Amstell (15) Thu 6.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Captain Marvel (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 8.00; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Fighting With My Family (12A) 8.20. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Sat & Sun 3.00. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sat & Sun 5.35. Green Book (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.25.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Fri & Sat 12.00, 2.40; Sun 12.15; Mon, Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.40, 8.40; Tue 1.00. IMAX 3D: Captain Marvel (12A) Fri-Thu 11.20, 2.20, 5.20, 8.20. Captain Marvel (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 1.00, 1.40, 3.00, 4.00, 4.40, 6.00, 7.00, 7.40, 9.00; Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.00, 1.00, 1.40, 3.00, 4.00, 4.40, 6.00, 7.00, 7.40, 9.00. Cold Pursuit (15) Fri 1.10, 8.40; Sat & Sun 8.40; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.10, 8.50. Fighting With My Family (12A) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 11.30, 2.00, 4.45, 7.30; Sat & Sun 11.10, 2.00, 4.45, 7.30; Tue 12.30, 3.10, 5.50, 8.40. Green Book (12A) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 12.40, 5.30, 8.30; Sat 5.30, 8.30; Sun 7.20; Tue 12.40, 4.00, 8.30. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.50, 6.20; Sat & Sun 10.10, 12.40, 3.10, 5.40. Instant Family (12A) Fri-Thu 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50. Polish: Kobiety Mafii 2 (18) Fri 8.50; Sat & Sun 8.10. The Aftermath (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.10, 2.40, 5.20, 8.00; Sat & Sun 2.40, 5.20, 8.00. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Fri, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.40, 6.10; Sat & Sun 10.30, 1.10, 3.40, 6.10; Mon 10.00, 3.40, 6.10. Movies For Juniors: Disney Princess: Beauty And The Beast (1991) (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: Disney Princess Season: Mulan (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (PG) Sat & Sun 10.30. The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) Sat & Sun 11.50. Bolshoi Ballet 2019: The Sleeping Beauty (12A) Sun 3.00. The White Crow + Live Q&A With Ralph Fiennes (12A) Tue 7.00.

New Park (01243 786650): First Man (12A) Fri 12.45; Mon 3.15; Thu 5.00. Beautiful Boy (15) Fri 3.30; Sat 8.45; Sun 12.30. Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) Fri 6.15; Mon 8.45; Tue 8.30; Wed 2.15; Thu 2.45. The Aftermath (15) Fri 8.45; Sat 12.15; Sat 6.15; Sun 6.15; Mon 12.45, 6.15; Tue 1.15, 6.00; Wed 12.00, 4.45; Thu 12.30. Barry Lyndon (PG) Sat 2.45; Thu 7.45. The Sleeping Beauty (2019) Sun 3.00. On Her Shoulders (12A) Sun 8.45; Tue 3.45.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): First Man (12A) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Fri & Sat 11.10, 2.00, 4.50, 7.40, 10.30; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10, 2.00, 4.50, 7.40. IMAX 3D: Captain Marvel (12A) Fri & Sat 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00, 11.00; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. 4DX 3D: Captain Marvel (12A) Fri-Thu 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 9.00. Captain Marvel (12A) Fri 11.30, 12.30, 1.30, 2.30, 3.30, 4.30, 5.30, 6.30, 7.00, 7.30, 8.30, 9.30, 10.00; Sat 10.30, 11.30, 12.30, 1.30, 2.30, 3.30, 4.30, 5.30, 6.30, 7.00, 7.30, 8.30, 9.30, 10.00; Sun 10.30, 11.30, 12.30, 1.30, 2.30, 3.30, 4.30, 5.30, 6.30, 7.00, 7.30, 8.30, 9.30; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.30, 12.30, 1.30, 2.30, 3.30, 4.30, 5.30, 6.30, 7.00, 7.30, 8.30, 9.30; Cinebabies: Thu 10.30. Cold Pursuit (15) Fri & Sat 12.10, 3.00, 5.50, 8.50, 10.20; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.10, 3.00, 5.50, 8.50. Fighting With My Family (12A) Fri & Sat 12.40, 3.20, 6.10, 7.20, 8.50, 10.10; Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 12.40, 3.20, 6.10, 7.20, 8.50; Tue 12.30, 3.10, 5.50, 8.30. Green Book (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.20, 5.10, 8.10; Sat 5.10, 8.10; Sun 7.20. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.00, 3.40, 4.50, 6.20; Sat & Sun 10.30, 11.50, 1.00, 2.20, 3.40, 4.50, 6.20. Instant Family (12A) Fri-Thu 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.20. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.20; Sun 11.50. Miss Bala (15) Fri 2.20, 9.10, 10.40; Sat 9.10, 10.40; Sun 9.10; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.20, 9.10. On The Basis Of Sex (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.20. The Aftermath (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.20, 2.40, 7.50; Sat 4.10, 7.50; Sun 4.20, 6.40. The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 4.10; Sat & Sun 10.10, 1.10. The Kindergarten Teacher (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.20, 1.50, 8.40; Sat & Sun 8.40. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Fri 1.20, 2.50, 5.20, 6.40; Sat 10.40, 12.00, 1.20, 2.40, 3.50, 5.20, 6.40; Sun 10.40, 12.00, 1.20, 2.40, 3.50; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.20, 3.50, 5.20, 6.40. Movies For Juniors: Disney Princess: Beauty And The Beast (U) Sat & Sun 10.20. Movies For Juniors: Disney Princess Season: Mulan (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (PG) Sat & Sun 10.10. Bolshoi Ballet 2019: The Sleeping Beauty (12A) Sun 3.00. Polish: Kobiety Mafii 2 (18) Sun 8.45. Malayalam: Kodatisamaksham Balan Vakeel (15) Sun 5.20; Tue 7.20.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film April 3.)

EASTBOURNE

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Captain Marvel – 3D (12A) Fri-Thu 7.50. Captain Marvel (12A) Fri 11.40, 1.00, 2.40, 4.00, 5.40, 7.00, 8.40; Sat & Sun 10.00, 11.40, 1.00, 2.40, 4.00, 5.40, 7.00, 8.40; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.40, 4.00, 5.40, 7.00, 8.40. Fighting With My Family (12A) Fri 11.50, 2.20, 5.00, 7.40; Sat 11.40, 2.20, 5.00, 7.40; Sun 2.20, 5.00, 7.40; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.10, 5.00, 7.40. Green Book (12A) Fri 11.30, 2.20, 7.30; Sat & Sun 7.30; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.20, 7.30. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 5.20; Sat & Sun 12.20, 2.50, 5.20. Instant Family (12A) Fri 12.00, 2.30, 8.10; Sat 2.00, 8.30; Sun 12.10, 8.30; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.30, 8.10. The Aftermath (15) Fri 11.30, 2.00, 4.50; Sat 4.50; Sun 5.50; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.00, 4.50. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 5.30; Sat 10.30, 12.50, 3.20, 6.00; Sun 10.20, 12.50, 3.20. Movies For Juniors: Disney Princess: Beauty And The Beast (1991) (U) Sat & Sun 10.10. The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) Sat 11.10; Sun 11.30. Bolshoi Ballet 2019: The Sleeping Beauty (12A) Sun 3.00.

Curzon (01323 731441): Captain Marvel (12A) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Fighting With My Family (12A) 2.05; 5.50 (not Wed); 8.10. The Aftermath (15) 2.10 (not Sat, Sun & Wed); 5.10. Green Book (12A) 8.05 (not Wed). The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Sat & Sun 2.10. Eastbourne Film Society: Leave No Trace (PG) Wed 2.10, 4.45, 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Captain Marvel (12A) 1.55, 5.05, 8.15 (not Sun); Sun 1.30, 4.30, 7.35. Bolshoi Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty (Pre-Recorded) (12A) Sun 3.00. Silver Screen: The Children Act (12A) Wed 10.10.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Mamma Mia Here We Go Again – Sing-A-Long (PG) Sat 2.30, 7.30. Colette (15) Sun, Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45; Mon & Tue 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 7.00.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Captain Marvel (12A) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 1.45, 7.45; Sat & Wed 4.45, 7.45. Captain Marvel – 3D (12A) Fri, Sun, Tue & Thu 4.45; Sat & Wed 1.45. On The Basis Of Sex (12A) 2.15 (not Tue & Thu); 5.15, 8.15. Family Film Fun Screening: Into The Woods (PG) Sat 10.30. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Captain Marvel (12A) Sat 11.00. Horsham Film Society: Western (12A) Mon 8.00. Box Office Babies Screening: Captain Marvel (12A) Tue 10.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): The Rider (15) Fri 7.30. Western (15) Thu 7.30.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Everybody Knows (15) Fri & Sun 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat & Mon-Thu 2.30, 5.30, 8.15. The Aftermath (15) Fri & Mon 3.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 8.30; Tue 4.15; Wed 2.00, 8.30; Thu 4.15, 8.30. Can You Ever Forgive Me (15) Fri 5.30; Sat 3.15, 5.45; Sun 3.00, 5.30; Mon 4.00, 6.00; Tue 4.00; Wed 2.00, 3.15; Thu 3.15. Border (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed 8.45; Tue 8.30; Thu 6.15. Waru (15) Fri, Sun, Mon & Wed 6.30; Sat 6.15; Tue 12.00, 6.30; Thu 2.15, 6.30, 8.45. Old Boys (12A) Fri, Sun & Mon 4.15; Sat 3.45; Tue 6.30; Wed 4.30; Thu 6.30. All My Life’s Buried Here: The Story Of George Butterworth (12A) Tue 2.00. Beware Of Mr Baker (15) Wed 6.00. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sat 11.00; Sun 11.30; Relaxed: Sat 11.15; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.45.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Thu 8.30. Colette (15) Thu 11.00. Green Book (12A) Thu 1.15, 3.45. The Wife (15) Thu 6.20.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film March 16.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): A Fantastic Woman (15) Fri 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Captain Marvel (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.30, 5.45, 8.25; Sat 11.30, 3.00, 5.45, 8.25; Sun 12.15, 3.00, 5.45, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. The Kindergarten Teacher (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 6.10; Mon & Wed 2.20, 6.00; Tue 4.00; Thu 6.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. The Aftermath (15) Fri, Mon & Wed 6.00; Sat & Sun 8.35; Tue 1.45, 5.00; Thu 2.00, 6.00. Green Book (12A) Fri, Mon & Wed 2.10, 8.20; Sat 3.30, 8.20; Sun & Thu 8.20; Tue 2.10; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 8.20; Sat & Sun 5.50. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sat 1.15, 3.20; Sun 11.00, 3.35. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Sat 10.45, 1.00; Sun 11.45, 1.15. Lancaster Skies Plus Recorded Q&A (PG) Mon 8.15. Free Solo (12A) Wed 8.15; Thu 2.15, 8.15. The White Crow + Live Satellite Q&A (12A) Tue 6.55. Saturday Morning Movie: Bumblebee (PG) Sat 10.30. Bolshoi Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty (12A) Sun 3.00. Stage Russia Presents: Anna Karenina The Musical (12A) Tue 7.45.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Captain Marvel (12A) Fri & Thu 11.30, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 10.40, 1.45, 5.00, 8.15; Sun 10.25, 3.30, 4.40; Mon 2.30, 5.25, 8.25; Tue 11.30, 2.20, 8.15; Wed 2.20, 5.15, 8.15. Captain Marvel – 3D (12A) Fri & Thu 2.20; Sun 7.45; Tue 5.15. Disability Friendly Screening: Captain Marvel (12A) Wed 12.00. Fighting With My Family (12A) Fri & Sat 12.15, 2.45, 5.25, 7.55. Green Book (12A) Fri & Sat 5.40. Parent & Baby Screening: Captain Marvel (12A) Mon 12.00. Smallfoot (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. The Aftermath (15) Fri & Sat 3.15, 8.30.

Connaught (01903 206206): Captain Marvel (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu 12.15, 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Mon 12.00, 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Tue 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Dementia Friendly Screening: Tue 12.15. Saturday Morning Pictures: Mary Poppins Returns (U) Sat 10.15. Scotch: The Golden Dram (PG) Sun 3.15. Silver Screen: Green Book (12A) Mon 11.00. The White Crow + Satellite Q&A (15) Tue 6.50.

