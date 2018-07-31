Engineers continuing to restore power to Broadbridge Heath homes

Score of residents were left without power after storms brought down a tree in Broadbridge Heath in the early hours of this morning (July 31).

The district was battered by strong winds and heavy rain overnight which caused a tree to fall in Warnham Road, damaging power cables on its way down.

UK Power Network engineers cut off electricity to 71 homes just after 6.30am as they attempted to remove the tree and fix power lines.

A spokesman for the firm said: “Supplies were restored to 69 customers at 2.30pm and work continues to reconnect the final two supplies as quickly as possible.”

