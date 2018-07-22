Enchanted Horsham set to bring sparkle to park

A new summer event, Enchanted Horsham, is taking place in Horsham Park.

Organisers have been working with Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice on a trio of special attractions, set to take place from 4pm until midnight on July 27, 28 and 29.

Promising to be a spectacular family summer wonderland, the Enchanted Horsham line-up includes live music, illuminations, theatre, circus performers, a vintage fairground, street food and a boutique market. But, in addition to this, a giant unicorn is being built, which people can sit on in return for a donation to Chestnut Tree House.

The fundraising fun doesn’t stop there, as the children’s hospice’s retail team have been working closely with Enchanted Horsham to run a dressing up area and fashion show in the Fashion Marquee. There will be a supply of clothes to try on, and a chance for people to have their hair and make-up done before parading down the catwalk to pose for photos.

The final element of Chestnut Tree House’s enchanting fundraising fun is an illuminated photo booth, kindly donated by Blue Dawg Entertainment. Visitors can have their photos taken with themed backgrounds – with or without props – in return for a small donation to the charity.

Jayne Todd, community fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House, said: “We are really excited to be part of the first ever ‘Enchanted Horsham’. It sounds like it’s going to be a spectacular weekend, and we hope that having a presence there will help to raise vital funds and awareness for Chestnut Tree House.

“We need to raise £6,850 every day to provide all our specialist care services – both at the hospice and in families own homes across Sussex and South East Hampshire, so support from the local community and events like this is invaluable.”

For more information about Enchanted Horsham visit www.enchantedhorsham.co.uk. Day tickets cost £22 (including booking fee), with free entry for children under 16 and carers of over 16s.