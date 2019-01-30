Emergency services called to Storrington home

Emergency services closed a road in Storrington this afternoon (January 30) while they dealt with an incident.

Firefighters and paramedics attended Church Street at about 2pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “One engine and an aerial ladder platform (ALP) was sent to the scene. One person was extracted using the ALP from the 1st floor window, and was handed into the care of SECAmb.”

An eyewitness said Church Street had been closed while emergency services dealt with the medical incident.

Firefighters confirmed they had now left the scene.