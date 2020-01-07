Emergency services attend 2 car crash on A264

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service responded to a two car crash on the A264.

The two vehicles collided on the stretch of road between Five Oaks and Broadbridge Heath just after 11.30pm yesterday, January 7, Billingshurst Fire Station said.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash on the A264. Photo by Billingshurst Fire Station

No one was trapped or injured in the incident which Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service also responded to, a fire service spokesman confirmed.

But he said it was the second crash they had attended in as many days.

The spokesman added: “Thankfully everyone has been OK, but as you can see, [by] the damage to these two cars, the drivers were very lucky.”

He warned motorists to drive safely, and added: “The roads are slippery, take extra care.”

