Emergency road closure in Hassocks – all you need to know

A Hassocks road has been closed for emergency repair works.

West Sussex County Council said Dale Avenue, from the junction with Keymer Road to the junction with Windmill Avenue, is temporarily prohibited from today (September 2).

Dale Avenue in Hassocks. Picture: Google Street View

The emergency closure is necessary to allow BT access to underground structure to repair service, it said.

The restriction will be in place for 24 hours, said a council spokesman.

It is anticipated the works will be completed by Thursday (September 5).

Matt Davey, director of Highways, Transport and Planning, said: “Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

“The alternative route for traffic will be signed via Dale Avenue, Lodge Lane, Keymer Road.

“This notice will be effective for a maximum of 21 days from the date given above.

“Any queries about the effect of the closure on traffic using the highway please contact the West Sussex Contact Centre on 01243 642105

“Any queries about the nature of works please contact BT on 020 7105 9795.”