Emergency climate change meeting to be held in Horsham

An emergency meeting over climate change is to be held in Horsham on Saturday.

The meeting - which is open to the public - will take place at the Quaker Meeting House in Worthing Road at 1.15pm.

Environmental groups from Horsham, Steyning, Worthing, Chichester, Hassocks, Hurstpierpoint, Keymer and Dorking are to attend the SOS Climate Emergency Day Meeting at which discussions will be held over the climate and planned regional actions.

The meeting is organised by Carrie Cort, the founder of Sussex Green Living, an environmental awareness and education community group. She trained as a climate reality leader with US environmentalist Al Gore and works with four other West Sussex climate reality leaders. Carrie co-founded the Horsham Repair Café with fellow county council voluntary waste prevention advisor Jill Shuker, the Horsham Quakers and is supported by around 70 volunteers.

Carrie said: “All around the world people are facing up to the climate breakdown we are currently experiencing. Mayors, councillors and leaders are declaring a climate emergency including cities such as Bristol and London.

“A city councillor in Chichester has called on the mayor to declare a climate emergency.”

She added: “These West Sussex groups and individuals who care about the environment and the future of humanity have decided to unite to see what positive action can be taken at this time.”

The Horsham Repair Café will also be taking place on Saturday (February 2) in the Quaker Meeting House. The morning session runs from 10am – 1pm and includes repairs of electrical and household items, energy advice and switching to clean renewable energy, a household and personal cleaning product bottle refill, also a plastic free pantry.

People are invited to visit the Repair Café prior to the SOS meeting to learn more about the climate solutions on offer.

People are asked to confirm attendance at the meeting Facebook page here https://www.facebook.com/events/354773151982437/?active_tab=about or email cort@sussexgreenliving.co.uk.