Emergency call to Arundel Lido

An air ambulance was among emergency services called to Arundel Lido to assist a woman from Chichester.

A police spokesman said officers and paramedics attended Arundel Lido in Queen Street, Arundel, at 8.30pm, where a woman had ‘got into difficulties in the pool’.

He said the 60-year-old woman from Chichester was taken to the city’s St Richard’s Hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance confirmed that an air ambulance briefly attended the scene after an initial report that the woman was unconscious.

He said the woman was reported conscious and breathing ‘moments later’ and the aircraft was not needed but paramedics assessed and treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to hospital for further checks.

He added his thanks to anyone at the scene who pulled the woman from the water for their assistance.