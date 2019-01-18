Electricity supply failure at Three Bridges causes rail disruption

Failure of the electricity supply at Three Bridges has caused some lines to be blocked, according to Southern Rail.

Southern Rail is warning that train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed.

The disruption is expected to last until midday.

A spokesman said: “Services are currently unable to run between Horsham and Three Bridges.

“Some services will be diverted to run between Horsham and London via Epsom.

“Thameslink services between Peterborough and Horsham are operating between Kings Cross and Gatwick Airport.

Travel news

“Rail replacement buses are running between Horsham and Three Bridges.

“These are taking longer to travel by road than usual due to roadworks taking place. Please speak to station staff for more details.”

Passengers are being warned to allow extra time for journeys and check journey planners prior to departure.

Network Rail tweeted: “We’re very sorry about the delays this morning.

“We have some damage to the electric cables which feed the third rail, which in turn powers the trains. We’re on the case trying to get this fixed ASAP.”

