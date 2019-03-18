Eight months of works as Broadbridge Heath bypass set for major scheme

Road users are being warned of eight months of road closures as a major scheme is carried out on the Broadbridge Heath bypass.

West Sussex County Council has announced it will be starting a £2 million project next month to downgrade the A281 as well as make improvements to roundabouts leading to Broadbridge Heath .

Diversion routes (in purple) will be in place throughout the scheme

The scheme is being carried out as part of planning approval given to create hundreds of homes in the village over the past few years.

The council said engineers have already begun laying the ground works in preparation to make major changes to the A281 between the Farthings roundabout and the Newbridge roundabout.

The road will be downgraded and renamed to the C622 with parts set to be narrowed and new cycle routes and pedestrian walkways created.

At the eastern end - between the Tesco roundabout and the Farthings Hill roundabout - one lane of the dual carriageway will be converted into a raised cycle path and pedestrian footway.

Map of the proposed works and changes

Cycle and footway improvements will be made leading to the Farthings Hill roundabout including the introduction of new toucan crossings and a raised south bridge parapet for a cycle route.

Changes will also be made to lane markings on the dual carriageway between Farthings Hill roundabout and the Tesco roundabout.

At the western end - between the Tesco roundabout and the Newbridge roundabout - access to Broadbridge Heath via the Newbridge roundabout is set to be cut off . The council said Billingshurst Road will be re-routed and a new entrance and exit will be created along the former A281.

New improved crossing facilities are also set to be created at the Newbridge roundabout.

The A281 will be closed from the beginning of April as engineers prepare to downgrade the road. Part of the Billingshurst Road between Shelley Drive and the Newbridge roundabout will also be shut but access will be maintained for bus routes.

The council said further works are being carried out at Newbridge roundabout throughout the rest of March with some traffic management set to be in place. Works will also continue on the Abbey Developments housing site along the A281 and at Countryside Properties’ new Neighbourhood Centre throughout the improvements.

The roadworks are being carried out by Jackson Civil Engineering and are expected to last until December.

