World Book Day 2019: Pictures from across Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex

World Book Day is upon us and children across the area have dressed up as their favourite literary characters.

Take a look through some of our readers’ pictures of their little ones in their costumes, as well some from our photographers, and if you haven’t done so already, send in your own – and don’t forget to take a look at some of the costumes across the Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst areas, and Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Lancing areas.

Nathan, 7, and Finley, 3, from Broadfield Primary Academy in Crawley, as Fantastic Mr Fox and The Tiger Who Came to Tea

Poppy Williams, 4, from The Bewbush Academy in Crawley, as the witch from Room on the Broom, and Rosie James, 10, from Northgate Primary School in Crawley, as Fing from David Walliams' new book

Leo, 5, from St John's Catholic Primary School in Horsham, as an Oompa Loompa

Leon Smith, 7, from Littlehaven Infant School in Horsham, as the Big Bad Wolf

