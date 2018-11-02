Weald School cooks up a storm with culinary challenge

Pupils at a Billingshurst school have been sharpening their culinary skills at a cooking challenge.

Eight students from the Weald School competed in the Rotary young chef competition.

This is a challenge which takes place in schools throughout the country.

Students had one and a half hours to cook a two course meal at the event on Monday October 15.

The pupils were judged on flavour, costing of the meal, planning, presentation and hygiene.

Those who took part in the competition were assessed by two professional chefs from the local area; Giovanni Fontebasso and Omero Gallucci.

The judges said: “The standard this year was very high.

“Everybody made some flavoursome, fantastic food.”

The students going through to next round are Molly Webb and Felicity James from year seven, Monty Potbury from year eight and Sophie Morris from year nine.

The next round will take place at The Weald this month.

At this round one student will be selected to go through to the district semi final.

Students will be challenged to cook a three course meal in just two hours.