Upper Beeding School pupils build a bug hotel

Pupils at Upper Beeding School have been working hard to help their local environment flourish.

This week the year three and four children of Upper Beeding Forest Club have been busy making bug hotels for the Steyning Downland scheme using bio-degrable resources.

The bug hotel made by the pupils will be one of the amazing habitats attached to the Steyning Downland Scheme’s gateway.

This is a unique living building complete with a green roof and homes for animals.

The gateway, which is situated off Mouse Lane in Steyning, will be used for wildlife events by the conservation charity and as an outdoor classroom for local schools around Steyning.

There will be an opportunity to see the bug hotels at the grand opening of the Gateway on Saturday June 2 at 10.30am.

There will be freebies and refreshments available at the event.

For more information visit www.steyningdownland.org