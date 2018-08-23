Top marks for Tanbridge as pupils pick up ‘stellar’ GCSEs

It’s been another successful year for pupils at Tanbridge House School as they achieved a ‘stellar set’ of GCSE results.

Scores of youngsters popped down the school in Guildford Road this morning to open their ominous brown envelopes.

Tanbridge pupils celebrate their GCSE results

The school said pupils had gained ‘very strong’ results this year in English Maths and science.

A spokesman for the school said: “Tanbridge House School is again delighted by another stellar set of GCSE results. Whilst all schools in England have to wait for a national database in order to provide a ‘final’ academic Progress Score, we already know enough to be confident that our student body has done exceptionally well.

“Results in areas such as English, Maths, Science and a host of other subjects are very strong and reflect the dedication of the students themselves and my colleagues at Tanbridge House School. As ever, we are extremely grateful for the steadfast support we gain from parents, carers and our wider community.”