Storrington pupils given hi-vis vests to keep them safe on walk to school

Pupils from Storrington Primary School have been given 30 hi-vis vests to help them be seen and keep safe on their walks to and from school.

The donation from housebuilder Barratt Homes is in support of International Walk to School Month throughout October which the children have been learning about.

Marion Smith, headteacher at Storrington Primary School, said: “It is great to receive this donation of vests from Barratt Homes which will hopefully help our pupils be more easily visible when walking around school.

“We do appreciate it’s not always easy but even trying to walk to school once or twice a week will definitely be a step in the right direction towards less congested roads and is a great way to encourage fitness.”

International Walk to School Month is now an established global campaign which is designed to encourage the idea of pupils walking to school rather than be driven by car.

The idea is to reduce congestion on the roads and at the school gates, improved health and wellbeing and encourage sociability.

A generation ago, 70 per cent of pupils walked to school and research suggests that this figure has now more than halved.

Lynnette St-Quintin, sales director for Barratt Southern Counties, says: “We have been supporting this campaign to encourage pupils to remain visible when walking to school for many years now.

“This is a timely campaign given that the evenings are getting darker earlier and more parents may be more tempted to jump in the car, even for short distances.

“By donating fluorescent hi-vis vests, we are encouraging parents, carers and pupils to walk, cycle or scoot to school in a much safer fashion.

“As well as being better for their health, it reduces the number of cars on the road which can only be a positive thing.”