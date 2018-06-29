Steyning Grammar host national youth choir

Steyning Grammar School were pleased to host the high commissioner from Antigua and Barbuda, Karen-Mae Hill and the Antigua and Barbuda national youth choir to its boarding leaving service on Friday June 22.

The Antigua and Barbuda national youth choir was formed in 2004 and has been very fortunate to have Ms. Renée Smith as its director.

At present the choir comprises 30 singers and has a steel drum section as part of its accompanying instruments. Despite having a packed schedule, which includes performing in front of the Queen, the choir travelled to Steyning to perform a number of pieces.

The service began in St Andrew’s Church with the boarding students, staff, governors and invited guests listening to the choir who, despite stepping of the plane at 5am, delivered a wonderful rendition of Who’ll Be A Witness For My Lord.

Following this performance was a reading of Philippians four verses four to nine from the high commissioner Ms Karen-Mae Hill and a blessing from father Mark.

The service moved to the boarding house where a supper was delivered in true Caribbean style with jerk chicken, rice, goat curry followed by rum and raisin ice cream and fresh mango.

To complete the evening the choir gave another scintillating performance which culminated in a conga line to the melody of the steel drums.

A wonderful evening was had by all.