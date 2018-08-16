‘Stellar success’ for Horsham’s College of Richard Collyer

The College of Richard Collyer, Horsham, has yet again achieved superb results.

Students have excelled with an A-level pass rate at an astonishing record of 99.7%, with 59% achieving grades A*/B and 83% A*/C! 11% of Collyer’s students achieved A*.

Emma Simmons, Ellie Davis, Charlie Brooker, Principal Sally Bromley and Israel Harding

Collyer’s Principal Sally Bromley said she was extremely pleased with the outstanding results.

“These results are stellar – the best ever! A pass rate of 99.7% and 59% A*-B grades is a fantastic achievement for our staff and students.”

Collyer’s Chair of Governors Dr David Skipp was thrilled: “These results are superb! Well done everyone, Collyer’s just goes from strength to strength!”

In a number of A-level subjects the results are particularly outstanding.

Dance posted 94% at A*/B, Art Textiles a staggering 91% of students achieving A*/B, 86% of Food and Nutrition students passed with A*/B, while 80% of French students also gained A*/B. 76% of Maths and Psychology students respectively posted A*/B grades, with 75% of Art Graphics, 73% Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) and 71% of Further Maths also achieving these very high grades.

In addition, 70% of Photography and 68% of English Literature, DT Graphics and Drama and Theatre Studies students achieved A*/B.

In Electronics, Health & Social Care (double) and Travel and Tourism (double) 67% of students achieved A*/B; 65% of German and Spanish students also posted A*/B grades. In A level Geography 63% achieved an A*/B, while 61% of Economics students also scored A*/B.

Sally Bromley added: “Everyone works so hard and at times during the year it is understandable when energy flags, but at Collyer’s we push on and through and today we can have big smiles on our faces when we see the result of all that effort and determination.”

Collyer’s excellent quality of vocational course provision continues, with great results in Level 2 and 3 BTEC Diploma Art, Business, Early Years Education (EYE), Sport and IT.

At Level 3, 100% of Early Years (EYE) students achieved A* to C, with an astonishing 91% at A*/B! In BTEC an amazing 100% of Art and Business students respectively achieved a High Grade (Merit to Distinction*), 95% of IT students also achieved this level of achievement. In addition, 94% of Sport and 89% of IT students also achieved High Grades.

Dan Lodge, Vice Principal (Quality) was pleased with the college’s vocational success: “I am really delighted to see the hard work of our BTEC students rewarded with significantly improved high grades and a 100% pass rate maintained. Expert and dedicated staff make all the difference!”

Noteworthy individual successes included: Charlie Brooker, who prior to Collyer’s attended Tanbridge House School, achieving an amazing 4 A* in Maths, Further Maths, Computing and Physics, with an A in the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ). Charlie is now set to read Mathematics at Queens’ College Cambridge.

Oscar Bray, who also previously attended Tanbridge House School, is now taking a gap year working in a software company before university, he posted 4 A* in Maths, Further Maths, Computing and Physics. Another ex-Tanbridge House student Jenny Fletcher, achieved A* in Computing, Physics and Further Maths, and an A in Maths, and is now set to join Cambridge University to study Computer Science

Alice Chen, Oxford University bound to study Mathematics and Statistics who previously attended Millais School, was awarded A* in Maths, Further Maths and Computing, with an A in Physics.

Sam Carter, who joined Collyer’s from Tanbridge House School, achieved a brilliant 4 A* in English Literature, Government and Politics, History and EPQ is now all set to begin life at King’s College Cambridge studying History this autumn. Ellie Davis, who previously attended Millais, was delighted to achieve a clean sweep of A* in Biology, Maths, Chemistry and EPQ. Ellie is now set to study Medicine, also at Cambridge University.

Ex-Tanbridge House students Emma Simmons and Israel Harding also posted excellent results. Emma, who achieved A* in Biology, Chemistry, Maths and EPQ, will read Natural Sciences at Cambridge, while Israel is to study Medicine at Nottingham University.

Charlie Brooker was ecstatic: “I would like to say massive thanks to all of my teachers, tutors, Head of House, Principal and Deputy Principal for all of their support over an amazing 2 years at Collyer’s!”

Jenny Fletcher said: “Thank-you so much to the Computing department for all of the amazing extra-curricular opportunities they have offered!”

Oscar Bray said: “I’d like to say thanks to my teachers: Rob, Diane and Barry. Thanks also to James Waller and Nick Robins, who were a huge help with the ‘STEP’ maths exam.”

Ellie Davis said: “Massive thanks to all my subject teachers, particularly those in Maths who have had to put up with my stressing all year!”

Deputy Principal Steve Martell added: “A pass rate of 99.7% is the highest across the region and one of the top few in the country! Collyer’s staff have worked so hard to ensure students were well prepared for the first full set of the new A-level linear examinations. They are amazing professionals!

“I wish all our leaving students every success in the next phase of their education or career journey. All at Collyer’s could not be prouder of them!”

The college’s high quality post results advice service is now in full swing, with senior academic staff guiding students into appropriate university and higher education choices.