Sport brings students together

Collyer’s students and staff welcomed over 30 visitors from Rikkyo School in Rudgwick last week for an afternoon of friendly sports competition in badminton, football and table tennis.

The event was organised by Collyer’s Kelly Howell, Peter Mattock and vice principal Dan Lodge.

Rikkyo is a leading independent boarding Japanese school for 11-18-year-olds delivering the Japanese national curriculum to children of mainly Japanese nationals, who are often based in the UK and Europe.

It is situated in Rudgwick near Horsham and was founded in 1972. It is linked to Rikkyo University in Tokyo.

Collyer’s vice principal Dan Lodge said: “What a wonderful afternoon! All matches were friendly and well-contested. There was close competition in all three sports and some real flashes of individual brilliance from Rikkyo and Collyer’s students.”

Accompanying the Rikkyo athletes were Mr Sato, headteacher, and Dr Okano, deputy head.

The football match went right to the wire, with a dramatic last gasp goal sealing a 3-2 win for Collyer’s.

Dan Lodge added: “We were thrilled to host Rikkyo School for a sports competition covering football, table tennis and badminton. The weather was fantastic and all teams showed good incredibly good spirit. Sport is a great way to encourage cultural exchange and we look forward to continuing our close links with Rikkyo in the future.”

Collyer’s deputy principal Steve Martell said: “Massive thanks to Kelly, Peter and Dan for making this event possible. It was our pleasure to welcome Dr Sato, Dr Okano and their wonderful pupils to Collyer’s. They were an absolute credit to their amazing school.”