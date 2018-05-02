School’s new sports complex opened by Olympic swimmer

Windlesham House School’s new state-of-the art sports complex was recently opened by five-times Olympian Mark Foster.

The Olympic swimmer treated the children at the Pulborough school to a masterclass where he spoke about what and who inspired him, one of whom was Duncan Goodhew, an Olympian and Windlesham Alumni.

Olympic swimmer Mark Foster opened Windlesham House School's new sports complex SUS-180205-110049001

He said: “I am blown away but the fantastic sports centre at Windlesham.” He went on to tell the children to: “Dream big because you can be what you want to be”.

The children were truly motivated by Mark’s visit and their outstanding new sports facility.

When asked why the new sports centre would make such a difference some of the children said: “We are really happy about the new sports centre because it is a huge upgrade to what we have had and it will make competitions and galas so much more exciting.”

Richard Foster, Windlesham headmaster, thanked parents and alumni saying: “We have been able to fund this amazing complex partly through the very generous donations made by parents and alumni, without whom, we wouldn’t be standing here.”

This is a landmark year for Windlesham who celebrated their 180th anniversary and 50 years of being the first Co-ed Prep School – leading the way then and now.

Our previous swimming pool was built over 80 years ago, although leading the way for a prep school in 1930 and launching the swimming career of Olympian swimmer Duncan Goodhew, the time had come for a new one. The new 25-metre pool has six lanes and will be used for galas and recreational swimming. It features the latest energy saving technology and water filtration system.

We now also have a dedicated sports hall which accommodates, hockey, netball, tennis, football and badminton and is acoustically ahead of its time. Both the swimming pool and sports hall have generous viewing galleries.

The sports complex has been designed in sympathy with its environment in The South Downs. With its ‘living roof’ it is barely detectable from the sky.

This groundbreaking development complements the recently built astro pitch which is used both in the day and evenings. These sporting developments are set to ensure that Windlesham remains one of the country’s most innovative, happy and inspirational prep schools.

Over the next few months, we will be working with partners and the local community to maximize the use and benefit of these amazing facilities.

With the new pool and sports hall complete the theatre can be used exclusively for the performing arts, an area we are also renowned for, nurturing actors and performers such as Sir Michael Hordern, Adam Buxton, Noah Huntley and Tamsin Merchant .

Our thanks go to architects Neil and Victoria Holland, project management Ashfold Services and building construction Kier.