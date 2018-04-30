School is shortlisted for award

The most outstanding individuals and institutions that the state and independent sector has to offer have been recognised in the shortlist for the 2018 TES Schools Awards.

It has been revealed that Handcross Park School has been shortlisted for the Early Years Setting of the Year award.

TES editor Ann Mroz said: “It is wonderful to see such innovative ideas and best-practice emerging from our schools and teachers. We had a record year for entries and the standard was the best so far – all those shortlisted should be very proud: it’s an extraordinary achievement.”

The winners will be revealed at a gala awards evening at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London on Friday June 22.

Handcross Park are incredibly proud to have been shortlisted and would like to thank our wonderful team in reception and nursery for their hard work and dedication to ensuring our children have the best possible start to their education.

Please do come along to our open morning today (Thursday May 3) from 9.30am, to meet our Early Years team and discover the incredible education they will offer your child. Call 01444 400 526 or visit www.handcrossparkschool.co.uk to register.