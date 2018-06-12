School children cover teachers with neon colour powder

Children at a Pulborough primary school were given the opportunity to cover their teachers in neon colour powder this weekend.

As part of the school’s summer fayre, children at St Mary’s C of E (aided) Primary School took part in Pulborough’s first Colour Run on the school playing fields, on Sunday (June 10).

School children and teachers from St Mary's CofE Primary School gathered for Pulborough's first colour run on Sunday

Sam Copus, acting headteacher, said: “It was an amazing day with so many people taking part in the run from the very youngest in the school to grandparents.

“All the children were covered in every colour you could think of as they ran but the main colour attacks were saved for our brave teachers’ race when we were all, quite literally, completely coloured in.”

This was the first time a colour run was incorporated as part of the St Mary’s Summer Fayre and attracted many former students and their families to come back to join the fun.

There was also a barbecue, drinks marquee, ice creams and a grand draw along with lots of popular stalls including hook-a-duck, lucky dip and a wonderful country dancing display.

Jenny Liu, chairman of the Friends of St Mary’s PTA, who helped organise the event, said: “We’ve had fantastic feedback from everyone who joined the fun so hopefully this will become a regular feature in future. It was an absolute blast and created a real carnival atmosphere on a sunny Sunday afternoon – as well as a chance for the children to get back at their teachers with masses of colour powder.”

The Colour Run was sponsored by LMC and all the money raised from the Fayre will go towards the Friends of St Mary’s fund which raises thousands of pounds each year, some of which has recently enabled significant upgrading to the school’s open air swimming pool which is being enjoyed by all the children at St Mary’s this summer.