School calls on drivers to cut their speed

A headteacher has donned a reflective vest and stocked up on lollipops to help his pupils get to school safely.

Simon Simmons and his team at Barns Green Primary, on the corner of Two Mile Ash Road and The Hordens, have been working with Itchingfield Parish Council to find ways to get drivers to slow down as they pass through the village crossroads.

Simon Simmons guides parents and children across the road

The school would like to see more parents park in the village hall car park and walk their children to school – which was why Mr Simmons was acting as ‘lollipop man’ last week and handing out treats to those arriving on foot.

Plans are afoot for a ‘20’s Plenty’ campaign, which will see Barns Green children design road signs to encourage cars to slow down .

Mr Simmons said the parish council would pay for the winning design to be printed and displayed on lampposts around the village in time for the start of the academic year in September.

Paul Allen, chairman of the Barns Green and Itchingfield traffic group, which is a sub committee of the parish council, said: “Residents, the parish council and the school have been very concerned about antisocial driving throughout the parish, but especially in and around the centre of Barns Green village.

Barns Green children will be designing a poster telling drivers to watch their speed

“The parish council and the school are working together with others to look at campaigns and schemes which could reduce these levels.

“Walk To School is a good example of highlighting these issues, and at the end of the week will be launching a ‘20’s Plenty’ initiative which will be run jointly with the parish council.

“The parish is also working with West Sussex County Council highways to seek a permanent solution to reduce vehicles speeding around and at the village crossroads.”