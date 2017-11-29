Safety in mind for Horsham district schools

Road safety was on the agenda last week as Horsham District’s neighbourhood wardens were working with local schools.

This was part of the national charity BRAKE’s Road Safety Week.

Vanessa Green and Carol Boniface, wardens for Pulborough and Nutbourne, went to St Mary’s Primary School in Pulborough to liaise with children and parents about road safety.

They handed out ‘Arrive Alive’ and road safety leaflets, bicycle spoke reflectors and Sussex Safer Road Partnership pens.

They also recruited some parents to join a road safety action group to be led by the school Parent Teacher Association.

Mike Pearce and Paul Conroy, the neighbourhood wardens for Steyning, Bramber and Upper Beeding, ran a road awareness quiz for children at Steyning Primary School.

They also stopped people cycling without lights in the dark to talk about the dangers involved and undertook a school patrol targeting those parents parking on yellow lines at school pick up.

Councillor Tricia Youtan commented: “As Chair of the Horsham District Community Safety Partnership, I am thrilled to see the neighbourhood wardens working with local schools on the important issue of road safety. It’s essential that children know how to keep safe when walking, cycling or crossing roads and for parents to drive and park considerately when dropping off or picking up their children from school.”

Dave Nichols, Community Engagement Manager for BRAKE, added: “We’re delighted the neighbourhood wardens and their local schools got involved with Road Safety Week and strengthened BRAKE’s campaign for safer roads.”