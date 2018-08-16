Record-breaking year for Steyning Grammar’s sixth formers

Steyning Grammar School sixth form is celebrating a record-breaking exam season this morning as 98.8 per cent of students passed their A-levels.

The school enjoyed 100 per cent pass rates in 29 A-level subjects and five applied BTEC courses, with 79 per cent of students achieving A* to C grades in their A-levels.

Steyning Grammar sixth-formers celebrate their A-level results SUS-180816-111456001

Overall, 26 per cent of pupils gained A* to A grades, with particularly high proportions achieving the highest two grades in physics (42 per cent), English literature (48 per cent) and maths (32 per cent).

A-level results - see what’s happening in West Sussex with our live blog



Headteacher, Nick Wergan said: ”We are delighted to post record A-level results again at Steyning Grammar – congratulations to all our students and thank you to our fantastic staff team.

“We need incredibly hard working students and inspirational teaching to achieve outcomes like these – and we have both at Steyning Grammar. We might be in the midst of a generational change in our A-level curriculum, but the character of our students and the exceptional subject knowledge of their teachers has ensured they now have exciting new pathways ahead.

“I am thrilled with these great results, and I am especially proud of the learning character, so evidently developed in our marvellous sixth formers, that will ensure they fully grasp their next opportunities in the worlds of university, apprenticeship or work. They fully deserve this success.”

The year 13s will be moving on to a number of prestigious destinations, including research positions at Oxbridge universities, apprenticeships and universities across the country.

The school was quick to congratulate all students who had perhaps not achieved results that ‘grabbed the headlines’, but still progressed during their time at the college and achieved results to allow them to go on to bigger and better things.

More news:

Teenagers prepare as A-level results set to be announced



Start date in sight for riverside development in Shoreham