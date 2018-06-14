Pupils raise funds for Lizzie Williams’ Paralympic journey

Arunside Primary School in Horsham welcomed local paralympic athlete, Lizzie Williams, to the school.

Lizzie is a wheelchair athlete who takes part in track sprint and middle distance events. Most recently she had success as a finalist in the diamond league event in Zurich.

Lizzie is an aspiring Tokyo 2020 athlete who has brittle bone disease. She came into school to deliver an important message to the children about inclusivity and having qualities such as perseverance, resilience and sportsmanship.

Lizzie said: “Knocking somebody else down, will never get you to the top”.

Lizzie used this phrase while speaking about her experiences with bullying and how she had the strength to overcome it.

The children were so impressed with her positive attitude and her achievements that the news group decided they wanted to raise funds for Lizzie to support her Tokyo dream.

They planned an activity day for the whole school, communicating their aim to parents and staff.

The day was a huge success and all 315 children enjoyed events that included activities specially designed for disabled people, such as seated basketball.

During the day the news group were looking for the values that Lizzie demonstrates every day.

Awards were given to those children who demonstrated resilience, perseverance, team spirit, being a supportive team member and determination.

The school staff were amazed at the fantastic day that was delivered and the children all had a great time while keeping fit and considering what it may be like to be a disabled athlete, motivated by the presence of Lizzie cheering them on.

The children raised £150 for Lizzie in the hope that she can use this to enable her to access the training that she needs to succeed.