Pupils on the fast track to success

Talented ex-Collyer’s student Rosie Melville, who now works for the Ministry of Justice, returned to the college with her colleague Gemma Currie, to talk to students about fast-track apprenticeships.

The enrichment session, open to students studying the broad range of A-level and BTEC courses at the Ofsted outstanding sixth form college, provided an informed insight into fast-track careers.

Rosie spoke about her career pathway with the Ministry of Justice since leaving Collyer’s and university. Gemma, who joined the Civil Service fast-track as a school leaver, also discussed the variety of career opportunities available.

Lucy Hargreaves, employability programme co-ordinator, said: “It was a great pleasure to welcome Rosie back to Collyer’s!

“Our students were really inspired by Rosie and her amazing colleague Gemma, and thoroughly enjoyed today’s session. It was incredibly generous of them to give up so much of their valuable time to prepare for today and take time out at the end to answer a plethora of student questions!”

In addition to detailing the variety of opportunities in the civil service, the students were also given an insight into what to expect from the recruitment process, including job applications, video interviews and assessment centres.

Collyer’s deputy principal, Steve Martell, said: “Rosie and Gemma are wonderful role-models for the next generation, so huge thanks to them and Lucy Hargreaves for facilitating this informative employability enrichment session.

“The feedback from our students has been incredibly positive.”