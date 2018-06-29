Pupils offer a taste of the world at the summer party

The first great geography bake off was held at the Farlington parent teacher association summer party.

Seventeen geography-themed cakes were created by talented girls in the prep and senior school.

The standard and attention to detail was phenomenal.

Technical skill in cake creation and geographical accuracy were taken into consideration by the judges, as well as taste.

In the prep category Anya Shenoy won first place with exploding volcano and second place was Jodie Layfield with the pyramids of Egypt’

Esme Allford won first place in the seniors with Mount Rushmoor with Kitty Sheppard in second with a traveller’s suitcase.

Outstanding achievement in geography awards were given to Amy Crouch for the world demonstrating the earth’s interior, Megan Gladwin for a stunning waterfall and Charlie Mitchell for flags of the world which included a quiz!