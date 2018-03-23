Police investigate assault on lollipop man

Police are investigating after a lollipop man had cans thrown at him from a passing vehicle and was struck by a car "at slow speed".

John Gooderham, who mans the school crossing patrol at Billingshurst Primary School, fell foul of the abuse on Wednesday afternoon (March 21).

Mr Gooderham's daughter, Abi Smith, said: "Dad was driven at four times by the same car today after they were annoyed at him stopping their car to allow children to cross the road.

"They returned to throw stuff at him and shout abuse at him.

"Lots of children were witness to this horrible abuse and I am shocked as a parent - and his daughter - that people can behave so badly to a man helping children safely cross the road."

Chairman of governors, Bik-kay Talbot, said: "To be honest these incidents are daily and we are very grateful to have John - but for the work he does, he really does risk his life each day.

"Today I witnessed two cars not stopping when he asked them to and for one of the incidents he was almost half way across the road.

"It is crazy that people drive so fast down that road knowing there is a school children there at that time of day."

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "On Wednesday afternoon we received several reports that the School Crossing Patrol volunteer outside Billingshurst Primary School, in Station Road, Billingshurst, had been subjected to three unpleasant incidents, two of cans bring being thrown at him from passing cars, and one of a car hitting him at slow speed.

"He was not reported to have been injured."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online at www.sussex.police.uk by calling 101, quoting serial 849 of 21/03.