PICTURES: Steyning Grammar School students showcase work at exhibition

More than 500 Steyning Grammar School students from various departments gathered last week for an exhibition showcasing their hard work.

The exhibition featured work from students studying subjects including art, photography, graphics, electronic products, resistant materials and engineering, who have recently completed GCSE, AS and A-Level courses.

Parents, teachers and students gathered for the exhibition on Thursday, June 14. Picture: Johnny Wilson

Claire Vilday, faculty leader for PACT (performing arts, creative art and technology) at Steyning Grammar School, said: "The range of creativity on display is hugely impressive. Every student has been encouraged to follow a different creative path and their positive and focused enthusiasm brought remarkable outcomes."

The 118 GCSE students had ten weeks to prepare for a ten-hour examination based on a range of starting points including ‘In the News’ and ‘Detail’.

A total of 40 art and photography A-Level students responded to the theme ‘Freedom and/or Limitation’.

Product design and technology students produced a range of outcomes including jewellery, lighting solutions, coffee tables, camera stands and cinema stands and advertising.

Luke Talbot, from Steyning Grammar School, said: "The professional standard of work was outstanding. The quality and diversity of work demonstrated the positivity, independence and grit of Steyning technology students.

"Many of our students will continue their arts or technology education at local foundation or degree courses. They have been successful in gaining places at Brighton and Northbrook for foundation.

"Students also have offers at a range of prestigious universities including Falmouth to join degree courses in digital photography and history of art.

Headteacher at Steyning Grammar School Nick Wergan added: "This has been an incredible display of Steyning Grammar School student creativity. We passionately believe in a broad curriculum and this is the evidence for why this matters.

"You could not see greater evidence of student growth mindset, curiosity and zest; I could not be prouder of our amazing students and thank our superb staff for inspiring such great work."

The exhibition was held on Thursday, June 14, which also featured a performance from the school's music students. Light refreshments and a summer evening provided an enjoyable evening for students, parents and the local community to enjoy.