Petworth pupils pitch future apps in ‘Dragon’s Den’ style class

When it comes to designing apps, children in year six at Petworth Primary School have been teaching the experts a lesson.

As part of their computing lessons they explored smart phones and how the technology could be used to solve everyday problems and then they pitched their ideas ‘Dragon’s Den’ style to their classmates.

Year six teacher Rob Neary said: “One group designed an app which could be used by people with hearing or speech impairment to translate body movements into sign language and vice versa. Another group designed an app to support e-safety while playing online computer games – allowing children to report inappropriate content. There were countless good ideas.

“I was so impressed that I thought it would be worth sharing them with some app development companies.”

Some children wrote to Brighton based Brightec and were over the moon with the response. “Managing director Andy Ferrett asked his team to give them individual feedback so each child received a personalised letter on their ideas for ways they could take them forward. They also threw in some T-shirts.

Writing letters is sometimes viewed as a bit dated these days, but the children really learnt how powerful putting pen to paper, in a literal sense, can be.