Ofsted praise for 'outstanding' Horsham nursery

Ofsted has given a Horsham nursery its top rating and praised the "uncompromising dedication" of its staff.

Catkins Nursery, in Three Acres, was visited by inspector Alison Martin on a snowy day in February and her findings were published on March 21.

Enjoying a healthy meal at Catkins Nursery

Rating the nursery 'outstanding' in all four key areas, Ms Martin reported that children flourished in what was "an inspirational learning environment", while "extremely high standards" were set for teaching.

This was the first inspection at Catkins since it registered in 2015, and owner Cathy Walden, who also runs Holy Innocents Playgroup, in Southwater, said she was "over the moon" with the report.

Describing the four 'outstanding' ratings as a "tremendous achievement for the team", she added: "The Catkins staff are extremely well qualified and passionate about the work that they do.

"For such a new team they all get on and have gelled so well together - a bit of a cliché I know but true! - and it shows in the way that we work.

Exploring the rather messy art of finger painting at Catkins Nursery!

"I am over the moon at being awarded this and I think our personal approach and the fact we know all of our children so well has shown through."

The children were described as "extremely happy with staff", demonstrating "exceptionally good behaviour" while being "exceptionally sociable and friendly".

Ms Martin said the skills they developed at the nursery would help them to continue making outstanding progress when they moved up to primary school.

Mrs Walden added: "The children delighted the inspector as they ate their lunch with her, and there were some very funny moments as they chatted freely about all sorts of things.

"I am delighted for all the children, parents and staff, and we will continue to develop our 'outstanding' setting.

"We will plan a proper celebration - and that has to include a cake of course - very soon. We will ask the children what they would like to do to celebrate."

To read the report in full, log on to the Ofsted website.