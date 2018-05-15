Maths challenge equals a win for Holbrook pupils

Pupils from Holbrook Primary School, Horsham, won the maths challenge for Year 4 pupils hosted by Christ’s Hospital, the home of the Royal Mathematical School, last Thursday.

The competition was strong with pupils from Battle Abbey following close behind Holbrook in second place, third was Westbourne House and Windlesham House came fourth.

The young mathematicians who travelled to the event from 33 different schools from across Sussex all received a certificate and badge of participation plus a Maths Puzzle book to keep their brains full of maths and puzzles following their fun and challenging afternoon.

Emma Payne, assistant head at Leechpool Primary School said: “It is so lovely to see the children so passionate about maths.

The competition does not involve straightforward calculations, instead– the children have to apply logic and problem solving.

Having the opportunity to come to Christ’s Hospital is also an amazing experience and really raises the children’s aspirations.”

Douglas Buchanan, the challenge creator and presenter who organises maths challenges for school aged children internationally, is a regular visitor to Christ’s Hospital and earlier this year, worked with the School on an outreach project to host a maths challenge at Guildhall in London for over 140 children from London primary schools.

Christ’s Hospital, near Horsham in West Sussex, was founded over 460 years ago and is the leading charitable boarding school in the UK for bursaries; currently 75 per cent of its pupils receive a free or fee-assisted boarding place and 25 per cent pay the full day or boarding fee.

