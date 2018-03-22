Loxwood Primary School celebrates British Science Week

As a celebration of British Science Week, the Year 6 pupils at Loxwood Primary School donned their lab coats and set up a science fair in the school hall. Each group of pupils prepared a simple, visual experiment for younger pupils to experience and learn from.

These varied from exploding volcanoes and homemade slime, to floating eggs and balloons that blew up by themselves. Everyone enjoyed themselves and Year 6 worked very hard to make the afternoon a success. The teachers hope it will now become a regular feature in the school calendar.