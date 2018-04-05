Junior Citizen Week shapes future citizens

Horsham District Council’s Junior Citizen Week celebrated its 24th anniversary, with the Drill Hall in Horsham playing host to some 1,160 year six children from 33 primary schools across Horsham District.

The event ran from March 23 to 29 and was organised by Horsham District Council’s Community Safety team.

Children took part in eight interactive sessions and learned about various aspects of safety, as well as the importance of being good citizens in the community.

Participating organisations that gave their time free of charge across the week included Sussex Police, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Royal National Lifeboat Institution, Junior Neighbourhood Watch, Magistrates in the Community, West Sussex County Council, Bike Ability and Community Rail Partnership.

Cabinet member for community and wellbeing, councillor Tricia Youtan, said: “I am extremely glad that Junior Citizen Week remained in the calendar once again this year.

“The time and commitment which goes into organising the week from the many agencies which take part, is testament to the importance of citizenship. I am proud that Horsham District Council organises such an event and pleased that this year’s event was as successful as those which have gone before it.”