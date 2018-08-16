‘Huge success’ with A-levels for Cranleigh School

Cranleigh School celebrated an excellent set of A-level results this year, with 79 per cent of grades at A*-B and an overall pass rate of 100 per cent.

Students collecting grades today experienced major changes to A Levels in England, with a move away from coursework and modular exams throughout their courses.

Yet they scooped 42 per cent of A-level passes in the A*/A category and 79 per cent at A*-B.

Deputy Head (Academic) Mr David Boggitt, said: “We have been working with some of the most significant reforms in decades, so we’re all delighted with these results. Almost 40 per cent of students gained A*/A in two or more subjects. The results show just how hard our students and staff have worked and they are thoroughly well deserved. The vast majority of our leaving Sixth Formers has achieved the grades they needed for further studies and we wish them all continued success in the next stage of their academic careers.”

Headmaster, Martin Reader, said: “We are extremely proud of our leaving Sixth Form. They have not only performed at the highest levels academically but have achieved huge success on the sports pitches, in the music studios and on the stage. The girls in this cohort were national Indoor and Outdoor Hockey Champions in 2016 and National Indoor Champions in 2018. The boys were Rosslyn Park National Sevens Champions in 2017 and Runners Up in 2018. Ten pupils achieved international honours in their chosen sports and one girl achieved the highest marks in the country for her grade 8 music examination.”

Sixth Form students also performed well in the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), with nearly 20 per cent achieving the top grade of an A*, and 90 per cent achieving A*-C Nearly 200 students in the Sixth Form take the EPQ in addition to three A-levels.

Martin Reader added: “What is particularly pleasing about the success of the EPQ is the number of students relishing the opportunity to explore practical projects, making films, writing and directing plays, refurbishing motorbikes, designing eco-houses, producing photographic brochures, to name just a few. Whilst the results are excellent, so much of the value lies in the process, making the Sixth Form a more academically enriching experience.

“These results show yet again that young people can succeed academically without a narrow focus on the classroom to the detriment of their development in other areas. We wish them all the very best of futures in their chosen fields.”

The students who collected their results today are already focusing on their futures and most have had their university places confirmed.