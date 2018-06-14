Horsham STEMfest sparks young people into life

Hundreds of children and their parents found themselves transported into an amazing world of science, technology, engineering and maths, as Horsham STEMfest took over Horsham’s Carfax on Saturday (June 9).

Organised by Horsham District Council in partnership with STEM Sussex at Brighton University and supported by the Horsham Business Enterprise Partnership and the Careers and Enterprise Company, the event was aimed at creating an engaging and exciting environment for children between the ages of 7 and 13 to start learning about and loving STEM subjects.

The country has a shortage of engineers and scientists and Horsham STEMfest is just one event provided by STEM Sussex, which inspires young people to engage with STEM.

On June 27/28 the annual BIG BANG STEM festival will take place at Ardingly showground, where thousands of school children will be able to engage with interactive activities and shows all about the STEM subjects.

On Saturday, it was plain to see that there are plenty of young and budding engineers and scientists as children made comets, flew drones and learned about how to make video games with exhibitors from Horsham’s very own Creative Assembly in attendance.

Other exhibitors included: IET, The Maths People, Science Rocks, Sussex Green Living and Horsham Repair Café, The Tutorial Group, University of Chichester and Creative Space who provided the bandstand workshop making comets.