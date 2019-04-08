Horsham Collyer’s submits plans for new facilities

Horsham’s College of Richard Collyer has submitted plans for new facilities.

The sixth-form college wants to demolish single-story buildings used as a nursery school and replace them with a new two-storey general teaching block.

Plans for a new two storey block extension with associated landscaping for general teaching and informal study at the College of Richard Collyer

It also wants to knock down a single-storey link building and in its place construct a two-storey block extension for general teaching and informal study.

Two planning applications for the works have been submitted to Horsham District Council.

According to the plans the new buildings are in response to ‘an existing shortfall on floor area based upon the national average of accommodation per existing student at the campus’.

The new building which will replace the ‘dilapidated’ single-storey cabins will include ten general teaching classrooms, new student social/learning space on the ground floor, staff office space on the first floor and passenger lifts to provide disabled access to the upper floor.

The design ‘shields views out of the classrooms to the north whilst maximising the light intake from the south’.

The north-western boundary of the college site currently has a poorly-maintained wooden fence and the proposals include extra planting screening.

The second application proposed to demolish two existing poor quality classrooms to provide a modern student social/independent learning centre on the ground floor as well as two large general teaching classrooms and staff office space on the first floor.

The extension maximises teaching accommodation whilst remaining within the footprint of the existing single story extension which is to be demolished.

To comment on the applications visit www.horsham.gov.uk/planning using the codes DC/19/0687 and DC/19/0688.