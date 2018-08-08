Holy Innocents say goodbye as children move to ‘big school’

Holy Innocents Playgroup in Southwater finished the term in their traditional way with a fish finger and chip lunch followed by a massive water fight for the butterfly group leavers.

The playgroup, run in the Church Rooms, Southwater said goodbye to 19 children in the year group as they will start ‘big school’ in September.

Owner, Cathy Walden, said: “We have such a lovely garden and we make use of it all year around.

“We always end the year with a fabulous afternoon of ‘beach party’ celebrations where we have sand and water activities, ice creams and then we present our leavers with their books.

“Then we sang It’s Time To Say Goodbye, just one last time.

“Good luck butterfly group from all the staff, we will miss you!”

Call Cathy Walden on 01403 218076 for details of this Ofsted rated, good provider.