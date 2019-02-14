Hilton Avisford Park supports music grant for new inclusive space at Oak Grove College

New sensory equipment has been funded for Oak Grove College in Worthing, to allow complete inclusivity in music lessons.

DM Thomas Foundation for Young People has awarded a grant of £9,780 to create an inclusive music technology space at the special educational needs school for pupils in West Sussex aged 11 to 19 with learning and physical disabilities.

Richard Hopton, general manager at Hilton Avisford Park, and Philippa Redwood, his PA and a foundation champion, presenting the grant to staff and pupils at Oak Grove College

By providing specialist equipment and facilities, important training and support, and vital care, the foundation works to improve the education, health and wellbeing for young people to achieve their full potential.

Supporters Richard Hopton, general manager at Hilton Avisford Park, near Arundel, and Philippa Redwood, his PA and a foundation champion, visited the college to present the grant.

Mr Hopton said: “We were honoured to meet teachers and students at Oak Grove College in Worthing, where we were able to see the enormous contribution college staff make to improving the learning and life opportunities of young people at the college.

“We were delighted to present the foundation’s grant of £9,780 to head teacher Phillip Potter, who showed us how the money would be used to purchase sensory music equipment to allow all the children to participate together and create music in the same class with complete inclusivity.

“It is projects like this and the significant work that specialist schools like Oak Grove College do that motivate the team at Hilton Avisford Park to continue raising funds for the foundation to improve the lives of young people in our community.”

The grant will fund specialist technology and equipment to make music accessible and engaging for all.

Pupils with profound and multiple learning difficulties will be able to make music and discover a powerful means of communication and self-expression. They will be able to develop transferable skills in computers and numeracy, improving their learning and development, as well as boosting self-esteem and confidence.

Mr Potter said: “This state-of-the-art equipment will help us to continue to develop and provide the very best inclusive music education where all pupils can participate and succeed.”

