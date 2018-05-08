Henfield pupils enjoy chick hatching

Pupils at St Peter’s C of E Primary School in Henfield have been delighted with the donation of a hatching experience.

Barratt Homes donated the eggs and incubator as part of its education programme. The pupils loved seeing new life in the form of eight chicks.

The egg hatching experience lasted 10 days and began with several pre-incubated eggs arriving at the school. The children from Starfish and Octopus classes viewed the eggs and watched as the chicks hatched before they were moved to a brooding cage.

All pupils learnt about the life cycle of chicks, how to care for animals and recognised that all life needs looking after. They also held the chicks.

Nicholas Matthews, head of St Peter’s C of E Primary School, said: “Our egg hatching experience provided by Barratt Homes was truly unique, and all of the children loved it.”

Lynnette St Quintin, sales and marketing director for Barratt Southern Counties, added: “We are delighted that pupils at our nearby schools enjoyed this Easter hatching experience which forms part of our community engagement programme. As a sustainable housebuilder, we are committed to preserving nature and wildlife, and aim to provide relevant educational opportunities wherever possible. This egg hatching experience uses ethically sourced providers, so after the eggs hatch, the chicks are collected and then live on a farm or are rehomed with hobby chicken keepers.