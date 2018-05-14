Girls inspired by triathlete

Farlington School was pleased to welcome local GB triathlete, Sarah Fiddaman, to give a Vive Lecture to students.

She gave a fascinating insight into the world of triathlon and the current drive to encourage female participation in the sport.

The girls learnt how the sport originated, the different competition levels and how athletes compete across different age and gender categories.

She surprised the audience by illustrating how long it took till women could compete in the Olympics at long distance running - not until the 1980s. Sarah supports the drive to encourage women to enjoy the sport and the #50womentokona initiative to ensure equal participation. As a great advocate for the sport, she left the students inspired to find out more and, perhaps, try this exciting sport.