Farlington pupils master building bridges

The year seven girls at Farlington School have displayed the results of their bridge-building challenge.

They undertook the project as part of their forces topic. The teachers gave them some different bridge types to think about and discussed different functions, like crossing a deep valley or a wide, shallow river, carrying traffic or pedestrians.

The girls were asked to research at least two different types of bridge before designing and constructing their own. Their bridge had to cross a 30cm span and could be entered into one of three categories: creative design, construction design or strength.

The girls were very enthusiastic and worked hard on both the research element and the actual construction, gaining a real sense of achievement from the project.

The final designs were very varied with examples of truss, rope, suspension and arch bridges.

Interesting materials this time were matchsticks, hair extensions, and an aqueduct made using modroc. We also had a self-supporting bridge that could be deployed quickly in an emergency.