Expansion plans for Broadbridge Heath school

Expansion plans for a Broadbridge Heath school have been submitted by the county council.

Currently 351 pupils attend Shelley Primary School but a number of changes are being planned so it can accommodate 420.

Proposals include a new single-storey classroom block, a new reception infill extension, internal remodelling and refurbishment to the existing school and external works.

The new build element of the scheme would create four new classrooms, while an infill extension will create a new reception and lobby area as well as space for a special educational needs coordinator, interview meeting room, larger office and sick bay.

Refurbishment and modelling work to the existing buildings would also take place to provide various admin spaces, after school club provision and extra toilets.

A pond will have to be relocated, some trees will be removed and replaced, the forest school will also have to be moved and a new hard play area for the classroom block is proposed as well as extra car parking spaces.

To comment or to view the application visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/planning using code WSCC/026/19.