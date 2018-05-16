Cycle safety lessons for students

Farlington School’s prep 6 girls recently undertook a week of bikeability.

Bikeability is cycling proficiency for the 21st century, designed to give the next generation the skills and confidence to ride their bikes on today’s roads.

The ten and eleven year olds were instructed by the West Sussex County Council road safety team.

The training started with bike checks, helmet adjustments and basic manoeuvres, before moving on to riding on roads in Slinfold.

By the end of the week the students were able to start and finish a journey by road, including passing parked or slower moving vehicles, make a U-turn, identify and react to hazards in the road and signal their intentions to other road users.

They were also taught to understand where to ride on the road, use junctions, including turning left and right into major and minor roads and to decide whether a cycle lane will help a journey.

Finally they covered using the Highway Code, particularly when it comes to understanding road signs.

The girls learnt an essential set of skills from road safety professionals which will not only build their confidence on the roads, but increase their road awareness, making them safer cyclists.