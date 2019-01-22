Crawley College lecturer impresses investors on BBC My Million Pound Menu

Paul Jacobs, chef lecturer and assessor at Crawley College, impressed restaurant investors on BBC Two’s My Million Pound Menu.

Paul and business partner Ranie Sirah run a Punjabi street food company called Jah Jyot.

The show, presented by Fred Sirieix, sees foodie entrepreneurs battle to secure investment from big industry players to launch their restaurants.

Paul said: “Jah Jyot was founded over a beer with my friend Ranie, he had a dream to put his late mum’s food into a modern style with the authentic flavours, and serve it on the street.

“We applied to My Million Pound Menu to enable us to utilise the wealth of experience the investors have within the industry, as well as using the financial investment to expand.”

However, despite impressing judges with their “utter genius” and “delicious” gluten-free masala dosa, Jah Jyot was not chosen to open business in Manchester for the two-day trial.

Investors included Charlie McVeigh, Maurice Abboud and Jane O’Riordan who has been involved in the growth of Nando’s, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Pizza Express, Ask and Zizzi.

Paul has advice for any young students wishing to start their own food company.

He said: “Have faith in your own ability, never settle for second best and always push yourself to achieve your goals.

“As a former student at Crawley College myself, I really enjoy being able to pass on some of the knowledge I have learnt over the last 20 years to our learners at Crawley College.

“The new Commis Chef Standard we are currently delivering will bring a new generation of chef’s into our area.”

Jah Jyot, which started at local markets in Lewes and Horsham, has won several awards including Sussex Food & Drink Best Street Food Award, British Street Food Award and most recently the ‘Best of Best’ European Street Food Award.

Paul added: “The next step is to push for more accolades and continue the dream!”